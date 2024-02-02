KAJANG, Jan 2 — Report to the Education Ministry if there were any deductions in the education aid provided by the ministry, its minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She further highlighted that the early schooling aids provided by the unity government ought to be given to the parents in full amount.

“Please report to us immediately if there were any deductions in the financial aid for us to investigate the matter.

“If there’s such report being made, I suggest to bring forward, we investigate and the amount must be returned in full amount,” she told the media after attending the Chinese New Year Celebration and Selangor Early Schooling Aid presentation ceremony at SMJK (C) Yu Hua, here.

At the same press conference, Fadhlina further highlighted that Malaysia’s education system is currently moving towards strengthening the Technical and Vocational Educational and Training, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, English language and digital.

Though there were suggestions from parents to bring back the previous examination system in the present, Fadhlina further said that the ministry listened and was open to the suggestions that was related.

“However, we are currently strengthening the assessment and also focusing on the 2027 curriculum, as well as the current direction of the nation,” she said.

