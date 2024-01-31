KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen several bank accounts holding tens of millions of ringgit linked to a businessman bearing the title of “Tan Sri” for an investigation on a government fleet supply and management contract, according to sources.

Earlier this month, the MACC also raided the home of the unnamed Tan Sri and several companies linked to deal said to be worth over RM4 billion.

“More than 100 private accounts and companies, worth millions of ringgit under the control of the Tan Sri in question, have been analysed to observe trends in fund transfers to specific individuals,” the sources said.

“Of this total, MACC has frozen several accounts holding what is estimated to be tens of millions of ringgit.”

Advertisement

Separately, MACC senior investigations director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the enforcement action taken under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

The agency has recorded statements from several key witnesses including individuals from government agencies and companies involved in the contract.