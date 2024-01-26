JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Kota Tinggi and Mersing districts have been hit by floods again after heavy rains, Johor state disaster management committee chairman Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said.

A total of 272 victims from the two districts were moved to four temporary flood relief centres (PPS) as of 10am today.

He said the four PPS, consisting of three primary schools and a complex, were open from 10pm last night to house the 64 families.

“In Kota Tinggi, a total of 158 flood victims from Felda Air Tawar 3 were placed at SK Felda Air Tawar 1 in Pengerang, while 58 flood victims from Kampung Sepak Hulu and Kampung Sepak Hilir were placed at SK Bukit Lintang in Panti.

Advertisement

“At the same time, 52 flood victims from Kampung Baru Sungai Mas were transferred to SK Kampung Baru Sungai Mas,” he said in a statement this morning.

Azmi also said two main roads on the West Kahang route in Kluang were closed to all motorists due to landslides.

“The temporarily closure of the route involves the area in Felda Kahang Barat and the road after Felda Kahang Barat,” he said.

Advertisement

The Johor government earlier this month instructed all relevant agencies to be prepared to face the possibility of a fourth wave of floods in the state.