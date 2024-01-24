PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The organisers of the “Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat” outside Istana Negara yesterday had breached the most basic condition for a public gathering and should stop trying to portray themselves as being persecuted by the police.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the organisers had never informed the authorities of their planned assembly, a prerequisite under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“What took place at Istana Negara was clear in that the organisers never informed the police. That is the first fact, unchanging.

“So if you do not comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act and subsequently come under police action, you cannot play victim because the most fundamental requirement was never fulfilled," he told a press conference here.

The gathering outside the palace yesterday was organised by Pembela Tanah Air (Peta), a non-governmental organisation, sought to convey to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong what it claimed to be public grievances about the state of Malaysia’s economy.

A memorandum was received by representatives of Istana Negara.

Saifuddin Nasution also said an Istana Negara official had lodged a police report against one of the rally organisers for making false statements against the palace over the purported granting of royal audience by the King.

He said the government viewed the matter seriously as the organisers have name dragged the royal institution into a public assembly the authorities were not informed of.

"The fact also remains that the palace authority had lodged a report a day before the rally on January 22, where the said report clearly stated that Istana Negara never spoke of a royal audience despite the organisers claiming otherwise.

"A police taskforce is currently probing the matter before it is referred to the Attorney General for further action.

"We have no qualms with differences in politics but when a public assembly involves an important premises such as the national palace and is also in violation of the law, it must be that parties involved must take responsibility for their actions," he said.

Saifuddin also sought to dismiss criticism that freedom of speech under the present federal administration had been impeded.

He cited a total of 78 such assemblies held nationwide in 2023, with no prosecutorial action being taken even though investigation papers have been opened against said organisers.

"If there are parties still claiming their freedom of speech is stifled, that is incorrect.

"No one would believe them because everyone is free to assemble and when they are investigated, the approach used by the authorities is more towards giving advice.

"But when it oversteps the boundary when you name drag the royal institution, that crosses the red line," he said.