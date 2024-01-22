SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — The Selangor Digital School (SDS), an educational initiative launched by the Selangor state government through the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) and The Hive Southeast Asia, aims to nurture 600 talents in 2024 to enhance the country’s digital skills landscape.

In a statement today, Sidec, an agency under the Selangor state government, said SDS would act as an efficient intermediary or job bridge by equipping students with artificial intelligence (AI) technology skills to provide an AI-skilled workforce and connect them with leading technology companies through training and industrial placements in Selangor.

“To date, SDS has established several collaborations with 55 internet alliance-related companies and 50 companies within the Sidec cooperation network.

“A total of 105 industry collaboration partner companies have expressed interest in accepting students who have undergone training in artificial intelligence (AI).

“Among the industry collaboration partner companies with a high reputation are Yinson Holdings Bhd, Fusionex Group, EasyStore, Razer Merchant Services, and ClickAsia,” it said.

Sidec said SDS has established the AI Nusantara training programme specifically designed to address the workforce shortage in AI, particularly in digital marketing and prompt engineering.

“The implementation of the training programme is based on three key elements, namely training and placement of final-year students, curriculum specialisation and industry integration, and providing Malaysians with expertise in the field of AI and machine learning.

“The first cohort of the programme has culminated in the successful upskilling of 31 students from Universiti Selangor at Bestari Jaya,” it said.

Sidec said the Universiti Selangor students had completed intensive training in data analytics and machine learning, arming themselves with highly sought-after skills in today’s digital economy.

“Now, these adept students have secured placements in esteemed internship programmes at leading companies, including QMed Asia, Borong, Xhinobi Studios, Mindhive, and Moovby, setting them on a promising path towards dynamic careers in technology and innovation,” Sidec said.

Sidec said SDS had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YTL Power International Bhd to develop extensive educational and training programmes specifically aimed at advancing skills and knowledge in AI and sustainable development.

“This MoU is strategically designed to drive the evolution of industry practices and substantially elevate professional expertise in these essential fields.

“The partnership will leverage the AI infrastructure ecosystem that YTL is building and will aim to drive innovation, job enhancement and competitiveness in Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama