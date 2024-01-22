KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The implementation of the targeted subsidy programme, Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), for this year begins in stages today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

In his Facebook post, Anwar said SARA has been improved, with the allocation increased more than five-fold to RM700 million, compared to RM130 million last year.

He said the much larger allocation had also enabled the government to increase the number of SARA recipients to 700,000, compared to 210,000 last year.

“The amount of assistance is also increased to RM1,200, double the amount from last year,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Malaysia’s economic transformation begins by uplifting the status of the people; hence, the improvement of the SARA programme is the first step in addressing wealth disparities and building an inclusive society, as envisioned in the Madani Economy framework.

He added that the government will also announce further improvements to other assistance programmes to uplift the economy of vulnerable groups and uphold the principle of equality. — Bernama