KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — An old mortar shell was unearthed by the driver of a bulldozer while digging a hole to plant a cable at the compound of Rumah Seri Kenangan, Taman Kemumin in Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 40-year-old man found the shell at about 12.30pm.

“The Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) was destroyed in a safe area at 4.17pm,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

