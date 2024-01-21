KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) is hopeful that the government will allocate funding for the upgrade of the Garden of Hopes Agricultural Training Centre for the Blind in Temerloh, Pahang, with the project scheduled for completion this year.

Its president, Tan Sri Tengku Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar, in emphasising the necessity of the upgrade, said the current building has been in existence since 1957, making it one of the three most significant agricultural centres for the blind globally, alongside those in Gujarat, India and Bandung, Indonesia.

“Upgrading the Garden of Hopes facility costs about RM8 million. Although we currently have no financial issues for the project, we welcome donations from willing parties.

“It would be helpful if the government could provide additional funding as training activities for the blind incur monthly expenses of around RM600,000 to RM700,00,” he told reporters at MAB 72nd anniversary celebration which was officiated by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail here tonight.

He said with the new training centre, MAB plans to broaden training for the blind, covering information and communication technology (ICT) and religious education, in addition to the current emphasis on agriculture and craft manufacturing.

“We aim to start recruitment next year, beginning with 20 individuals and gradually expanding to 50 and beyond,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Azizah encouraged MAB to foster strong ties with the government for more impactful contributions to national development, especially in enhancing the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), particularly those with visual impairments.

This collaboration involves ministries like the Communication Ministry, Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry, Transport and Health Ministries.

In expressing confidence in the MAB’s ability to be a collaborative partner, Wan Azizah said the government always prioritises the welfare of PwDs and involves various stakeholders to ensure that every policy and planned initiative is inclusive and achievable. — Bernama