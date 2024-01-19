PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 ― The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) has created history by winning its first award (bronze award) of the Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023 under the media network category, here last night.

Accepting the award, which recognises Bernama’s image as consumer choice of brands, was its Editor-in-Chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Nur-ul Afida, the first woman appointed to hold the Editor-in-Chief's post at the news agency since its establishment in 1967, described the award as another proof of Bernama’s role as a national news agency in channelling information to the people.

"I also believe this is a recognition of our work in the field of journalism and should encourage us to work harder. I also hope that journalists, both at Bernama and other media agencies will improve further and thus show how important our role as journalists in Malaysia is.

"The role of Bernama includes all platforms and digital is a new field, although we see many people moving towards social media we do not want to set aside the role of Bernama as a traditional media where we have followers and those who trust us," she told a Bernama reporter after receiving the award.

Also present were Bernama’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Economic News Service Nasriah Darus and Executive Editor of Economic News Service, Azlina Aziz.

The Putra Aria Brand Awards was established in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to efficiently and inclusively serve the creative industry by highlighting branding efforts across all segments.

Measured by consumer preference growth, the organisation aims to recognise brands’ excellence within the marketing and advertising landscape.

Today’s awards ceremony covered 24 categories, including entertainment, banking, investment and insurance, e-commerce, home improvement, automotive, communication networks and media.

Meanwhile, Putra Brand Awards 2023 organising chairman Datuk Johnny Mun described that the awards are ‘money cannot buy’ awards and are chosen by the people via online research survey results.

“Putra Aria Brand Awards and Putra Brand Awards is people chosen awards. We put the top 15 advertisers in 24 categories for research in 60 online media, so they (people) will vote who is their favourite brand. In total, we have 160 awards,” he said.

With theme “Transform”, this second year’s Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023 held today is an offshoot of the Putra Brand Awards which will be held tomorrow. ― Bernama