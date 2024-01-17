KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia consistently advocates for the rights of every Palestinian citizen, urging their inclusion as a full member of the United Nations (UN) says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He emphasised that Palestine’s full membership in the UN is a crucial step in recognising their fundamental rights and seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

“As a full member of the UN, the Palestinian people will have the capacity to be key decision-makers in processes that will shape their future.”

“In the name of justice and the well-being of the Palestinian people, let us unite our voices to press for their rights as full members of the UN to become a reality,” he declared in a Facebook post today.

Accompanied by a series of images, the post showed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim signing and dispatching a specially designed postcard to United Nations (UN) secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.

The contents of the postcard expressed the Malaysian people’s desire for the UN to accept Palestine as a full member, demanding an immediate halt to violence and oppression against Palestinian civilians by the Zionist regime.

Fahmi, who also serves as the unity government’s spokesman, stated that Palestine’s full membership in the UN would provide it with the necessary resources and international political representation to effectively advocate the interests of the region’s inhabitants.

He stressed that support and encouragement are crucial to advancing social, cultural, and economic development in that sacred land.

“The aspirations and dreams of the Palestinian people should be heard and respected on the international stage,” he added.

Earlier, via his Facebook post, Anwar urged the entire nation to participate in the Special Postcard Campaign for Palestinian Independence by sending postcards to the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres as an initiative reflecting the Malaysian people’s desire for the global body to recognise Palestine as its full-fledged member.

According to the prime minister, Malaysians can actively engage in this cause by purchasing the special postcards effective tomorrow at all post offices or through the official website of Pos Malaysia Bhd. — Bernama