IPOH, Jan 15 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the state would heed the suggestion by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid for a "fixed-term government" Bill if such a law is tabled and approved in the Parliament.

Saarani said that it is similar to how the anti-party hopping law was tabled and approved in the state after it was done at the federal level.

"Usually, if something has been made as constitutional then we need to follow. Once the [Bill or Act] is approved at the federal level, the state government will follow suit.

"The matter is similar to the anti-party hopping law. If it is approved at the Parliament, then it will be brought to the State Legislative Assembly,” he told a press conference at the Perak Umno Building Headquarters here.

Saarani said that the suggestion by Ahmad Zahid was mooted following the emergence of the so-called "Dubai Move” and "Chow Kit Move”.

"Whether these moves are actually happening or not, one thing for sure it’s that it affects the development programmes and scares the investors.

"Even at our Invest Perak meeting recently we have taken this matter into consideration. If every week there are statements claiming that there is a move to change government then how would be investors confident of the government?

"Therefore if the suggested Act could actually shut all these statements, then why not? Once a Government have been appointed, the Government should be given the space to run its business until the end of the term,” he explained.

On Saturday, Ahmad Zahid mooted the idea of allowing an elected government to serve for its full five-year tenure and at the same time prevent usurping the government.

On Sunday, Putrajaya confirmed that it is considering a Fixed Term Parliament Act and will be conducting an in-depth study, an impact study and obtaining public opinion for the Cabinet to assess its implementation.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said Azalina said that the Bill is proposed to show the government’s respect for voters’ mandate and the democratic process, and to ensure political stability.

Separately, Saarani said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid are expected to attend the first-ever Perak Unity Government Convention on Jan 28 at the Hotel Casuarina Convention Centre here.

He said that the Prime Minister and his deputy are also expected to address the attendees at the closing ceremony of the convention.

He also added that 750 members from BN and 750 members from PH are expected to attend the convention.