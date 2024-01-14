PAITAN, Jan 14 — Floods in Kampung Perancangan Cocos here led to 42 residents being relocated to two temporary relief centres today.

According to a statement from the Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the evacuees are being placed at the Kampung Cocos Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKK) House and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pamol.

Both centres were opened at 4pm after the relocation process began at noon.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Force (APM) is monitoring flood-prone areas in Telupid and Beluran districts due to continuous rain since yesterday.

Some areas have seen floodwaters rising, and 43 residents in Telupid have been relocated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Sapi hall as a precautionary measure. — Bernama

