KOTA TINGGI, Jan 11 — Residents in Kota Tinggi have been urged to be prepared to evacuate in case of flooding as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts that the district will be hit by heavy rain this weekend.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said there were 65 flood hotspots in the district and residents were advised to be vigilant and pay attention to weather forecasts issued by Met Malaysia to be better prepared.

Saifuddin Nasution said he had received reports that there were residents in the area who were still reluctant when directed to move to temporary relief centres by authorities during the flood in Kota Tinggi on January 7.

“Although those who do so are not many, I would like to advise them not to do so when the rescue teams arrive at their residences because if the rescue teams have arrived, it means the rescue mission has already begun.

“The evacuation orders are issued to prevent any safety risks and unforeseen incidents,” he said after inspecting the relief centres set up at the Kota Tinggi Vocational Hall and Dewan Kota Kecil Kota Tinggi, here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the police had not received any reports of burglaries at houses or business premises since the flooding occurred on January 7.

Asked about post-flood management, Saifuddin Nasution said the government agencies involved had clear standard operating procedures at the district, state and national levels on how to mobilise assets and personnel to help flood victims during this phase.

The flood situation in Kota Tinggi, which was the worst affected district by the disaster, is seen to be improving following the decrease in the number of victims placed in relief centres to 4,139 individuals as of 6pm today.

Bernama’s observations in the area around the district also found that the floodwaters had completely receded on the main roads in the city centre, which had been completely closed until yesterday due to water levels rising to two metres. — Bernama