KUCHING, Jan 8 — The country’s premier liquefied natural gas port, Bintulu Port, will be handed over to the Sarawak government by the federal government in June this year.

The decision was reached in a joint committee meeting chaired by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and federal Minister of Transport Anthony Loke here.

“The federal Ministry of Transport will table a law to dissolve the Bintulu Port Board Act 1981 in the Parliament session this year,” Uggah and Loke said in a joint statement.

They said that the state government will create the Bintulu Port Board under the Port Board Ordinance 1961, to ensure the operation of the port will run smoothly once the state government takes over.

They said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed next month to realise the handing over of the port to the state government by the federal government.