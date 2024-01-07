JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — Two women were almost swept away by raging waters after the car they were in skidded and plunged into a monsoon drain at Kilometre 42.5, Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing, near Kota Tinggi this morning.

The friends, aged 37 and 43, however, were rescued by members of the public in the nick of time, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said.

He said the Perodua Myvi car was believed to have lost control and skidded, plunging into the drain before the vehicle got swept away by raging waters.

Advertisement

“The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries, while the passenger sustained minor injuries and received outpatient treatment at Kota Tinggi Hospital,” he said in a statement today

“The public is advised to be more vigilant and comply with traffic rules, especially during the monsoon season,” he said.

Earlier, a 14-second-video on the ‘Orang Kota-Tinggi’ Facebook page went viral, showing a car being battered by strong currents in a large drain, and a man jumping in to rescue a woman hanging on to the car. — Bernama

Advertisement