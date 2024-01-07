NILAI, Jan 7 — A four-month-old baby is believed to have died of head injuries on Friday, said Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim.

According to Abdul Malik, police had received a call from the Nilai Health Clinic at 9.30am, to inform about the death of the baby after a woman who was looking after the baby brought the child to the clinic.

“The baby was brought to the clinic by a woman from the Nilai Peoples Housing,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Malik said on the day of the incident, the woman had laid the baby on a toto and fed milk but found the milk dripping from the mouth instead.

The woman later lifted the baby and tried to pat the back before calling the neighbours for assistance to take the child to the Nilai Health Clinic.

“When the medical practitioners were checking the baby in the clinic, there was no reaction from the baby,” he said adding that a check carried out by police also found no traces of physical injuries on the child’s body.

However, a post-mortem carried out at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital yesterday, revealed that the cause of death was injury to the head, although no injuries were evident on the body.

He added that police have not detained anybody yet. — Bernama