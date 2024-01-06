KLUANG, Jan 6 — The distribution of packed meals by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to flood victims in temporary relief centres (PPS) across the country will only be provided on the first day of PPS opening.

Its Director-General Norazman Othman said that the food distribution is intended to facilitate meal preparation by the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) on the following days.

“All actions related to providing meals to victims fall under the management of JPBD, led by the respective District Officers, either through mutual cooperation at PPS or provided elsewhere.

“There will no longer be supplies of packed meals as before. The menu schedule and meal times at PPS will be determined by the relevant committees,” he said to reporters after visiting flood victims at the PPS Dewan MPK Kahang here today.

He clarified that their assessment at the PPS found the food supplies to be very satisfactory and suitable for all age groups.

Norazman added that food supplies are also distributed to personnel at PPS, but priority is given to flood evacuees.

“In addition to the meals provided by JPBD, we also receive additional food such as bread, biscuits, and other items from the local community.

“However, if there are directives from the Ministry of Health for the provision of packed meals to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, it must be implemented according to the set procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, a flood evacuee from Kampung Contoh here, Abd Rahman Mahadi, 60, expressed satisfaction with the food supplies provided to flood evacuees.

“The food is delivered on time, and a variety of menus are provided, making the victims here feel comfortable throughout their stay at the PPS.

“If provided in packaged form as before, there may be shortages, and the supplies may not be on time,” he said. — Bernama