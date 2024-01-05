PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) will be held from Feb 29 to March 2 in an effort to set the new direction and approach for the Bumiputera agenda, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said KEB at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre is organised on the instruction of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet and will focus on 10 main clusters.

Among these clusters are educational and human capital reforms, strengthening the halal industry, the economy of Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera and the mastery of new technology.

“It involves the professionals, academics and industry players in each cluster established. We will observe the Madani government’s commitment to implementing the Bumiputera agenda through this congress,” he said at a press conference after the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s (KKDW) 2024 New Year Message ceremony here today.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid said at the congress, the prime minister would be presented with a KEB resolution and is expected to share new efforts to empower Bumiputeras, including those related to new technology and futuristic plans for upcoming generations.

He said KKDW and the Economy Ministry have appointed chairpersons for each cluster to ensure the success of this congress.

“KEB is not just about creating resolutions on paper, but the secretariat has appointed two ministries to monitor the implementation of resolutions for each cluster,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid said that previous KEBs have proven effective, including through the establishment of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), which played a significant role in assisting the Bumiputera economy. — Bernama