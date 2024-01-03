KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said with the state government’s taking control of the regulatory power over electricity supply and renewable energy, this will facilitate a robust plan for stable energy supply in Sabah.

“This initiative will benefit the socio-economic development of the state through the provision of adequate, stable, affordable and sustainable energy supply as per the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) developed by the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) launched in September last year to support the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government, through ECoS, will ensure that the process of taking over the power of electricity supply regulation is carried out effectively and in an orderly manner without any disruption to stakeholders in the electricity supply industry in the state.

He said the initiative was also part of the devolution of power under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

The State Legislative Assembly had passed three Bills in a special sitting on Wednesday that paved the way for Sabah to officially gain regulatory power over the electricity supply sector and renewable energy from the federal government.

The Bills were Electricity Supply 2024, Renewable Energy 2024 and Energy Commission of Sabah (Amendment) 2024.

Upon gazettement of the enactments, ECoS will be the authority that regulates the electricity supply sector and renewable energy in Sabah with immediate effect.

ECoS has already gained regulatory power over on-shore gas supply sector since January 10 last year. —Borneo Post