SIBU, Jan 2 — Police have formed a team to investigate the shooting incident at a coffee shop at Jalan Wong King Huo here yesterday, said Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

Speaking at press conference at Sibu police headquarters here today, Zulkipli said the team will investigate the shooting incident from all angles, especially its motive.

“Police found 10 bullet casings of 9mm caliber believed to have been fired from semi-automatic pistols at the scene.

“Our investigation found that at 4.55pm, two male suspects riding two motorcycles. One of the suspects went towards a victim who was drinking with five friends at the shop.

Advertisement

“The suspect then fired several shots toward the victim. The other suspect who was about 20 metres outside the shop also fired shots toward the victim,” he said, adding that the identity of the suspects is still unknown.

Zulkipli said three victims aged between 27 and 33 were injured following the shooting the incident.

“The first victim suffered three gunshot wounds to his left thigh, right thigh and right leg, while the second victim suffered one gunshot wound on his right shoulder and the third victim was injured on his left shoulder.

Advertisement

“The victims’ three other friends were unhurt in the incident,” he added.

Zulkipli said the victims are being treated at a private medical centre and they are in a stable condition.

“A check on the background of the victims found five of them had past criminal records under Section 148 and Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He also called on those who have any information about the incident to contact investigating officer ASP Mingat Bakil at 0198867978 or nearest police station to facilitate their investigation. — Borneo Post Online