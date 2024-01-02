KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The number of flood victims in three states increased slightly this morning to 80 people in four relief centres as of 6 am, compared to 70 people in three relief centres at midnight.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, in Pahang, flood evacuees rose to 29 people who took shelter in two relief centres in Maran and Temerloh, compared to 19 people in one centre in Maran earlier.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims remained at 26 people in one relief centre in Pasir Mas, while in Johor, 25 people were still housed at a relief centre in Segamat.

Meanwhile, two rivers were at the danger level, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan at 9.01 metres (m) with a downward trend and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (24.3m with a rising trend).

Advertisement

The report also said that 26 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges or landslide incidents.

Among the roads affected were Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut in Pahang. — Bernama

Advertisement