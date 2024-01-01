KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa wants to address legacy issues and improve the quality of life for city folks.

Issues such as cleanliness and safety around Masjid Jamek and the River of Life area, homelessness and the influx of undocumented foreign nationals in Jalan Silang and several main roads in the capital will be looked into, she said.

In a Facebook post, Dr Zaliha said she visited several areas in Kuala Lumpur today to understand the local issues and problems firsthand that can be improved and resolved.

She also took the opportunity to hear the views and complaints of traders in and around Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

“Insya-Allah, we will work together to improve the quality of life for Kuala Lumpur residents and address legacy issues that require immediate attention,” she said.

Dr Zaliha was Health Minister before being appointed to her current portfolio in a Cabinet reshuffle on December 12. — Bernama

Advertisement