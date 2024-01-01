KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Ushering in a new chapter, the Unity Government ministers extend the New Year’s Day wishes for 2024, where they pray for the wellbeing of the people and pledge their commitment to continue fulfilling their duties in advancing the country.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu expressed appreciation to the personnel of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) for commendable work in implementing the policies and initiatives. He also hoped the outstanding performance could be continued in 2024.

“Happy New Year 2024 to all KPKM personnel and fellow Malaysians,” he said on his Facebook.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan prayed for the country and its people to always be protected and blessed by Allah SWT.

Advertisement

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressed gratitude for an ‘intact’ team that is highly committed and ready to accept and translate the Malaysia Madani vision, make changes and give their best to the people.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also PKR secretary-general said in the context involving PKR, Pakatan Harapan and the Unity Government secretariat, efforts to woo the people and strengthen the unity of the grassroots will be intensified.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said his focus was to ensure investment, trade, and industry continue to progress and grow for the wellbeing of all.

Advertisement

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang described 2023 as a challenging year but provided new experiences and lessons, adding he is determined to fulfil his responsibilities more effectively in 2024.

“Science and technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, will continue to rapidly grow globally. Several crucial policies have been launched this year. Therefore, in 2024, we need to swiftly build capacity and progress in innovation based on the talents and abilities that we possess,” he said.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri called on people from all levels of society to continue working together to advance the country and build a better future for future generations.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, hoped that 2024 will bring joy, and for all Malaysians to continue to uphold and strengthen unity and mutual respect.

Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, prayed for prosperity, peace and stability and for the people to remain united, loving, and respectful.

Minister of Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, also wished Malaysians a Happy New Year 2024 and hoped that this year brings hope and cheer to the lives of all Malaysians.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, meanwhile said that in facing 2024, the people must be ready to embrace further challenges.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also urged Malaysians to be prepared to face the challenges of the digital world, expressing hope that the government, the digital industry, and the people work together to realise the potential in the use of technology. — Bernama