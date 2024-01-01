KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysians should not be concerned about data collected under the Central Database Hub (Padu) as it is regulated by several existing laws.

Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Syed Ibrahim Noh said the Omnibus Bill will also be tabled by the government, and it will be able to prevent any abuse by irresponsible parties.

“So there won’t be a situation where the data will be misused (in) scams and such. To me, it cannot happen easily now, as there are laws that regulate such matters. The Omnibus Bill will also manage our data privacy... so there will be more security control over these data,” he said as a guest on Malaysia Petang Ini entitled ‘Digital Transformation 2024: Launching of Padu’ broadcast by Bernama TV today.

He added that legal action would be taken under the related Acts against any party misusing the data.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to launch Padu tomorrow. The database will be the country’s main secure and comprehensive, nearly-real-time database, which will allow more accurate analytic data to be produced and the drafting of data-driven policies and decision-making process, and the targeted implementation of policies to balance the country’s fiscal position. — Bernama

