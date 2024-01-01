KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be launching the Central Database Hub (Padu) which is a system containing individual and household profiles encompassing citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) tomorrow.

The ceremony which is scheduled from 8.30am to 2pm involves a presentation on Padu by chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin and a forum titled ‘Driving Transition Through Padu’ before Anwar officiates the system at 12.15pm.

The Ministry of Economy on its Facebook page announced that the Padu system will be officially opened to all Malaysians after the launching ceremony.

The objective of Padu is to provide a safe, comprehensive and near real-time national main database that enables more accurate data analytics to be produced as well as for policy formulation and data-driven decision-making processes, besides enabling targeted policy implementation to balance the fiscal position.

Profile information will be obtained through the integration of administrative data from various sources and a part of it will be updated by individuals.

The implementation of Padu is to improve management efficiency that facilitates the collection, storage and management of data from various sources.

It also aims to improve the delivery of government services with Padu for better and more efficient services to be delivered to the people.

Apart from effective monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of national policies, Padu which is an integrated and centralised database is able to save resources significantly.

All citizens aged 18 and above need to register and check data on the Padu portal as well as update and verify 39 required personal information. — Bernama