GEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 — Penang Gerakan has called for Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chairman Chow Kon Yeow and chief executive officer K.Pathmanathan to resign over the water supply disruption that occurred recently.

Its chairman Oh Tong Keong said today that Chow and Pathmanathan must apologise to consumers over the recent water supply crisis.

“Chow Kon Yeow, who is also the Penang chief minister, must take responsibility for failing to ensure good water supply to the people so he must resign as PBAPP chairman,” he said in a statement here.

He said several areas in the state are still facing water supply issues since December 18.

“The repair works on a burst pipe that caused the water supply disruption on December 18 was supposed to take 24 hours but now, it’s now after Christmas and there are over 1,000 consumers still affected with no water supply,” he said.

“Before that, on December 7, some areas on the island and mainland were also affected by water disruption due to repair works,” he added.

On December 18, a pipe under the Perai River burst so PBAPP shut off water supply to parts of the island and mainland, affecting over 200,000 consumers, to repair the damaged pipe.

The initial 24-hour repair work was extended several days before the water supply resumed in stages from December 22 onwards.

However, some areas in the state are still affected today.

“It is too extreme that PBAPP takes a week to repair the pipes,” Oh said.

He also called on Pathmanathan to resign from his post to take responsibility for this issue.

“Even on Christmas Day, there were repair works ongoing in Jalan Kampung Pisang that led to unexpected water disruption is four areas on the island,” he said.

He said this recent incident had raised concerns among the people on whether they will faced water supply disruption during New Year’s Day after experiencing water cut during the Winter Solstice Festival and Christmas.

“With the frequent water disruption this month, the people are not confident that the scheduled water disruption in January can be completed within four days according to schedule,” he said.

“They are worried that the maintenance works may drag on for 14 days,” he added.

Oh said if both Chow and Pathmanathan should resign from PBAPP and give way to more capable and professional leaders to hold the Chairman and chief executive officer positions.