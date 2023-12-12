KUANTAN, Dec 12 —Human Resources Ministry (KSM) deputy secretary-general (Policy and International), Datuk Amran Ahmad cautioned members of the public to be wary of overseas job offers that promise lucrative remunerations.

He advised jobseekers to conduct thorough checks before taking up such an offer and to report any questionable elements to the relevant authorities.

“Make sure you verify whether such offers are from a legitimate company, read the employment contract carefully, and do not be hasty in disclosing any sensitive personal details. And be wary of any request for unjustified payments.

“I am confident that if all of us practise caution and advise one another the potential for becoming a job scam victim will be greatly reduced,” he said at the launch of the ministry’s Meet the Clients Day, here today.

He also urged the public to advise family members and friends on the dangers of job scams, and to search for offers on government portals, such as MyFutureJobs.

Regarding Meet the Clients Day, Amran said the programme recorded 1,250 clients from January to November, in addition to receiving 560 complaints, of which more than 90 per cent have been resolved.

“The programme has opened the space and opportunity for local communities to interact with more ease, and for all grievances and queries to be channelled directly to the relevant departments and agencies under the ministry,” he said. — Bernama

