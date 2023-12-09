PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — The GM400 long-distance air defence radar will be installed in Bintulu, Sarawak as the main radar of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to ensure continued border control in the country, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“The procurement of the high-capacity radar will give added value to MAF to protect the borders from being encroached and identify any problems faced in the South China Sea,” he told a media conference after the graduation ceremony of the National Resilience College (NRC), MAF Defence College (MPAT) and MAF Staff College (MTAT) 2023 here today.

Yesterday, Mohamad witnessed the signing of the letter of agreement (LOA) between the Ministry of Defence and Thales Group for the (GM400) long-distance air defence radar for the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Regarding the meeting with his French counterpart, Sebastian Lecornu yesterday, he said Malaysia would host bilateral talks with France next year.

“This will further enhance the bilateral ties and defence diplomacy. Much can be learned, especially in terms of the latest asset technological sophistication where we send our officers there to learn about,” he said.

Regarding the pension issue of MAF veterans, Mohamad said the veterans’ pension adjustment would be done together with the study of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) under the Public Service Department (JPA) because the veterans and the MAF are included in the civil servant remuneration system.

“The ministry did give input for the government (in the SSPA) and JPA can provide a package of civil servant remuneration scheme and civil servant pension remuneration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad urged MAF officers to improve their knowledge and be prepared to face various challenges and changes in the world.

“Defence diplomacy is extremely crucial at this moment and in the future, as such we must always cultivate friendship and relationships with our comrades in arms, both inside and outside the country, for the strategic interests of our country,” he said.

Today’s graduation ceremony involved 273 MAF officers from the three branches of the service, foreign armed forces as well as administrative and diplomatic officers. — Bernama