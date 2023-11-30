ALOR SETAR, Nov 30 — The Kedah State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a motion today condemning the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestine people that have been going on for over a month.

Tabled by Sharir Long (Perikatan Nasional (PN)-Pantai Merdeka) and supported by Ibrahim (PN-Ayer Hitam), the motion was approved by all 36 assemblymen, including three from the opposition bloc.

When tabling the motion, Sharir said the Palestinians’ rights to self-determination must be upheld, adding that Palestine should be recognised as a free and sovereign nation.

“For us, the world’s two-state solution is a recognition of the illegitimate state of Israel, diminishing and abolishing the rights of the Palestinians to their occupied land,” he said.

Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir (PN-Kota Siputeh) said Israel was committing genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, adding that Muslim countries must play a role by sanctioning any form of contract involving Israeli companies or companies supporting Israel to punish their monstrosity against the Palestinians.

“...it is important for Muslim countries to explore strategies to strengthen their collective economic presence and apply economic pressure against the Western countries in response to their stance towards Israel,” he said.

Bau Wong Bau Ek (Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Sidam) said during the debate, that he and the other two opposition assemblymen felt that the Israeli’s oppression against Muslims in Palestine and their human rights violations must be strongly condemned.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor told reporters after the sitting the assembly expressed appreciation to all assemblymen for fully supporting the motion.

The sitting, which began on Sunday with the tabling of the 2024 State Budget, adjourned sine die. — Bernama