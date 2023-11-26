ALOR SETAR, Nov 26 — Sidam assemblyman Bau Wong Bau Ek was named the new opposition leader for the Kedah state assembly at the Second Meeting of the 15th Kedah State Assembly at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

Kedah State Assembly Speaker Zubir Ahmad announced the appointment of Bau Wong from the PKR to replace the former Suka Menanti assemblyman, Datuk Zamri Yusuf.

Bau Wong, 56, is one of the three Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen who won three of the 33 state assembly seats in the state elections in August.

He won with a majority of 954 votes after garnering 21,859 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Juliana Abdul Ghani who obtained 20,905 votes.

Bau Wong was a former special officer to Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Tan Sri Johari Abdul from 2018 to 2022 and then continued the same service to Mohammed Taufiq Johari who won the parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election.

On July 28 he ended his service to contest the state elections. — Bernama