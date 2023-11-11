KUALA LUMPUR,Nov 11 ― Public sector organisations, as the machinery supporting the government’s agenda, need to improving the delivery of services transparently, efficiently and in a people-friendly manner from time to time, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said this was necessary to ensure that the country and its people can continue to enjoy harmony and prosperity.

“The MADANI government today emphasises sustainability and holistic well-being so that government policies and their implementation benefit the people.

“This is because we are still facing a world grappling with power struggles and warfare, global economic trade is becoming increasingly sluggish, and the climate and environment crisis is at a critical level,” he said in the text of his speech at the opening of the Local Government Development Ministry’s (KPKT) Excellence Awards 2023 here tonight.

Advertisement

Anwar’s speech was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who represented him in officiating the event. Also present were Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and his deputy, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Anwar said as the government machinery responsible for delivering excellent public services, public sector organisation employees need to carry out their duties with dedication.

“The National Industrial Plan, Mid-Term Review of the Malaysia Plan, and the MADANI Budget will not be fully realised unless implemented by a dynamic and aggressive service.

Advertisement

“Sustainability and public service governance need to be more effective in dispelling negative perceptions and the decline of public services,” the prime minister said.

On KPKT’s achievements, he said the ministry’s initiatives such as MyKiosk and Rumah Mesra Rakyat MADANI Homes (RMR) have a multiplier effect on the local economy, in line with the primary objectives of the MADANI Economy, which is to empower people’s lives.

“When we provide opportunities for small businesses to increase their income, we are actually boosting income generation in the local economy, and when we place our people in comfortable and liveable homes, every individual can enjoy basic amenities.

“KPKT in this case has also implemented initiatives that align with the spirit of the MADANI Economy, and which have directly benefited the people,” said Anwar.

He said among these initiatives is the construction of 4,250 RMR units with a RM20,000 subsidy for each home and low monthly payments for rural communities to build their own homes.

“Additionally, there is the construction of 3,209 MyKiosk stalls that are solar-powered, with low rental rates, empowering the B40 group to start businesses and increase their income,” he added, and stressed that all these achievements are the result of competent and excellent civil servants.

“I am proud of by the strong spirit shown by KPKT, which has not delayed but taken immediate steps to embrace and drive the implementation of the MADANI Economic Framework. I sincerely hope that this spirit can be maintained to yield the desired results,” the prime minister said. ― Bernama