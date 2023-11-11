IPOH, Nov 11 — The country’s agrofood sector growth is positive despite facing uncertain global and domestic economic markets, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the contribution of the agrofood sector to the Gross Domestic Product in 2022 is significant with RM173.9 billion or 11.5 per cent.

“The value add covers output of agrofood in the agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors,” he said when launching National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) 2023 at Dataran Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah, Meru Raya here today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who officiated the ceremony on behalf of Anwar.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

However, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said dependence on imported food is high surpassing RM75.5 billion last year which is a challenge which should be dealt with to raise the country’s level of food security.

He said the trend also showed increasing trade deficit in the agrofood sector in the last three years.

Therefore, he said the potential of the agrofood sector should be expanded as one of the main contributors to the national economy.

“The focus of the Madani Government now is on the right track to boost and empower the agrofood sector,” he said.

Anwar said food security was also given special focus in the Madani Budget 2024 which is a reflection of efforts to intensify the survival of the country’s agrofood industry to increase local food production and reduce import dependency. — Bernama