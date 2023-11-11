ALOR SETAR, Nov 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that the party may field a direct candidate in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election scheduled to be held on December 2.

According to the Umno president, the same method was used by BN in previous elections where candidates were chosen without regard to the hierarchy of positions within the party and it was well received.

“We will likely use the same method in this Kemaman (parliamentary by-election), insya-Allah,” he commented briefly on the criteria for BN candidates in the by-election when met by reporters after officiating the Kedah Umno political bureau retreat today.

BN candidate for the by-election is expected to be announced this Monday in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

The Kemaman Parliamentary by-election is being called following the Terengganu Election Court’s ruling on September 26, which nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the seat in GE15 after the petitioner successfully proved the existence of elements of corruption during the campaign period. — Bernama

Advertisement