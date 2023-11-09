KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 9 — A company owner was fined RM14,000 by the Sessions Court here today for submitting false documents for incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme amounting to RM85,500 two years ago.

Judge Mohd Azhar Othman imposed the fine on Burhanuddin Helmi Che Awang, 29, after he pleaded guilty to two alternative charges he faced.

For the first charge, the accused was fined RM6,000, in default two months’ jail, while for the second charge, he was slapped with a fine of RM8,000, in default three months’ jail. He paid the fines.

On the first count, Burhanuddin Helmi was alleged to have used as genuine a document, which is the Employee Verification Form for the Hiring Incentive Programme, which he knew was false, when applying for an incentive amounting to RM40,600 from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Advertisement

On the second count, he was charged with submitting a form containing false information to an Socso agent for an incentive worth RM44,900.

The offences were committed at Wisma Perkeso here on June 18 and 19, 2021, respectively.

The offence was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Advertisement

Deputy public prosecutors of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mariah Omar and Tengku Nurul Haziqah Tuan Yacob appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama