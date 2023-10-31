BINTULU, Oct 31 — Voters in Jepak have been reminded to ignore calls by certain quarters to not go out and vote in Saturday’s by-election on the excuse that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will win anyway.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said there had been attempts to mislead voters and this could affect the voter turnout.

“(Message) it has gone viral (claiming) GPS will win even if voters don’t go out to vote.

“But if all GPS supporters do not go out to vote, how are we to win?” he told reporters while campaigning in Kampung Hilir Kuala Tatau, about 50 km from here, today.

The Jepak by-election was called after its six-term assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip of GPS died on September 15.

The by-election is a three-cornered fight involving GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

GPS comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Awang Tengah, who is also Sarawak deputy premier, also criticised those who were trying to organise bets on the by-election outcome.

He said such activities were against the system of democracy and could undermine GPS’ efforts to score a big win.

“This is not a matter for gambling. It’s about determining our future, a very serious matter,” he added. — Bernama