BINTULU, Oct 30 — As the Jepak state by-election enters the second week of campaigning, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) machinery aims to focus its efforts on covering all areas in the constituency.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the GPS Jepak election director, said their main agenda is to introduce the GPS candidate to voters and convey the core of the manifesto offered by the coalition.

“We want our message to reach everyone because we find that sometimes our good efforts have been twisted (by opponents), especially on social media.

“The important thing is that we want voters to understand what is offered in our manifesto,” he told reporters after the launch of the Digital Entrepreneurship Awareness Course here today.

Yesterday, the GPS launched its manifesto for the Jepak by-election, which contains infrastructure and socioeconomic development initiatives for the local population.

The manifesto, which outlines 14 main thrusts, among other things, offers the provision of affordable housing, more resettlement and village expansion schemes, as well as renovation and assistance in the construction of longhouses.

The Jepak state by-election will see a three-way fight between GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The Jepak by-election on November 4 is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

The constituency has 22,804 voters, comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel. No early voting centres will be open tomorrow after the Election Commission (EC) issued 73 postal ballot papers to eligible registered voters, including police personnel. — Bernama