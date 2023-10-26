KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Federal Commercial Crimes Investigation Department reported a seven per cent increase in the number of police reports lodged to date compared to the same period last year, with as many as 125,169 police reports having been lodged since January.

Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said there was a noticeable trend in increased commercial crimes reported between January and October 22, 2023, when compared to the same period in 2022.

He said financial losses suffered in the same period also saw a significant increase of 20 per cent from RM1.46 billion in 2022 to RM1.75 billion in 2023.

“From the police report aspect, a total of 125,169 reports were received this year as compared to 116,450 in 2022.

“The same goes for cases being investigated where a 20 per cent increase has been observed with 33,269 cases as of October 22 as compared to 27,670 in 2022.

“In our effort to curb cases involving cheating, the public are encouraged to always be vigilant of information regarding commercial crimes shared by the Royal Malaysia Police from time to time through various mediums,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Of the 33,269 cases being investigated, Ramli said 11,903 cases or 36 per cent have been successfully prosecuted in court.

He urged victims to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) by calling 997 within 24 hours if they believed that they had been scammed.