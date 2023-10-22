KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The potential and talent of the youth of Sarawak in various fields can bring transformation to the state’s economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this regard, Abang Johari said the state government is emphasising on talent development among the children of Sarawak.

“We can see the talents of Sarawak’s youth if they are trained diligently, they can become outstanding individuals in all fields.

“This is evident when recently we heard of a student at Oxford University, a Sarawakian, who achieved the highest award in diplomacy at the university,” he said at the ‘Majlis Makan Malam Anak Sarawak’ in conjunction with the 60th Sarawak Independence at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here last night.

The event was graced by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Adding on, Abang Johari noted that many young people of Sarawak have already succeeded in their respective fields and therefore, talent development is crucial to transform the state’s economy.

“From the perspective of the digital economy, Sarawak has gained international attention through a recent global digital conference held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“Recently, we (Sarawak) hosted the conference, and the participants from abroad were amazed by our digital economic policies.

“In that conference, I was also awarded an award comparable to the awards received by former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Nelson Mandela,” he explained.

Among those present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi. — Borneo Post