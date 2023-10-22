SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 — Newly minted PAS youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden today said social media influencers for the party had never received any payment to promote and defend the party.

The Alor Setar MP said PAS “TikTokers” are doing it out of sincerity for the Islamist party.

“This year’s Muktamar, we thank the influencers, TikTokers who got into the social media field by fighting, arguing and presenting facts and figures. Fighting our cause without payment.

“They fought without orders but they were insulted by the leader on the other side who was a minister, supposedly when we asked for provisions for MPs to use to pay for the influencers.

“We want to tell you today, that this fight is a sincere struggle. They work without pay. It is their sincerity that determines our victory at this time. We were never taught to fight by taking a fee, our struggle is sincere to uphold God’s words. That’s the holy one. That’s what you should learn from us,” he said during his closing remarks at the 69th PAS muktamar or annual assembly, here.

During the 15th general election, the Islamist Party, PAS, under Perikatan Nasional (PN), has thrived on the TikTok platform while Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional lagged behind on the platform even though both coalitions banded together to fight PN the six-state elections.

Even after eight months following PAS’ massive haul of 49 seats in the GE15, the TikTok landscape continues to be predominantly influenced by the PN-PAS coalition.

