PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — The number of dengue fever cases dropped by 6.8 per cent to 2,271 cases in the 41st Epidemiological Week (ME41) for the period October 8 to 14 compared to 2,436 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in a statement, said no deaths were reported as a result of dengue fever complications in ME41.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME41 increased by 102.6 per cent to 94,181 cases compared to 46,495 cases for the same period in 2022.

“A total of 67 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared to 28 deaths for the same period in 2022,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of hotspot localities in ME41 increased to 79 compared to 70 localities the previous week, with 57 localities in Selangor, 11 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, five in Perak, two each in Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak and one locality each in Pahang and Kelantan.

On chikungunya surveillance, he said one case was recorded in ME41 taking the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to 176 cases, while for zika surveillance, 2,741 blood samples and 271 urine samples were screened with results all negative.

The public can get the latest information related to dengue fever on the iDengue website (https://idengue.mysa.gov.my). — Bernama

