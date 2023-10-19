SEREMBAN, Oct 19 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is always proactive in ensuring the safety of school athletes by using the Safe Sports Code among coaches and students involved in sports activities, said its deputy minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the application of the code, which is in line with the ministry’s aim to create a safe ecosystem for children to play sports and be protected, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual grooming, will apply to all types of sports tournaments at the MOE level.

“As announced during the launch of the 2023 Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) Tournament Calendar on February 15, the Safe Sports Code will also be used in this year’s MSSM competition and we have always worked closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

“This is because we want school children to be safe and healthy, not only in school but also during sports. Their parents sent them here because of their talent so we are responsible to make sure their safety comes first,” she said after closing the 63rd MSSM Athletics Championships here today.

Advertisement

The Safe Sports Code introduced by KBS is a guide and reference for all sports communities regarding the scope of safe sports and responsibilities in the implementation of sports activities, especially involving child athletes.

She said sport also functions as an agent of unity as it involves all races to foster togetherness among students.

In the meantime, Lim said through close cooperation with the National Sports Council (NSC), the National Sports Institute (ISN) and the national sports associations, opportunities for students to continue to shine in the sports arena are expanding from school level to the international stage.

Advertisement

She said starting with the training and guidance provided by certified high-performance coaches at 612 training centres nationwide, students have the opportunity to continue training at 15 state sports schools and five Malaysian sports schools and then follow the National Back-up Programme and the Podium Programme under the management of NSC.

“Most recently, the MoE in collaboration with KBS and the Ministry of Higher Education under the High-Level Committee (HLC) will give focus and priority to the three main sports, namely athletics, swimming and combat sports,” she said.

In the MSSM championships, Johor were crowned overall champion with its athlete Muhammad Hazriq Cik Mat Kilau and Izzatul Musfirah Ahmad Kamal Azira of Terengganu picked as Best Athletes.

The five-day track and field meet which ended today was participated by a total of 1,300 students from around the country. — Bernama