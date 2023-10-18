SEREMBAN, Oct 18 — The Negeri Sembilan government has requested RM20 million from the federal government through Budget 2024 to strengthen food security projects in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this is to develop the agricultural, livestock and fisheries industries, as well as idle land while ensuring a stable food supply within the state.

“The allocation for the food security sector is among the largest we have requested, we can immediately kickstart agricultural development in Negeri Sembilan if our request is approved, including expanding padi planting areas.

“Food security in this state needs attention. There is also an allocation for schools, kindergartens, and new roads in Budget 2024, so these projects will help boost the state’s development and ensure it progresses well,” he said at a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when presenting Budget 2024 last week, said RM400 million would be allocated to strengthen food security programmes.

He said this includes RM150 million for state governments to optimise land use to increase crop yield and livestock. — Bernama

Advertisement