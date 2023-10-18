KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Islamic countries have been urged to unite and take firmer action in defending the Palestinian people massacred by the Zionist regime following the bombing of Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza that claimed more than 500 lives.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today said the whole world also needs to take decisive action against the inhumane acts of the apartheid regime that must be stopped immediately to prevent a worse tragedy in world history.

“It must be emphasised once again that the ongoing conflict stems from the long history of how Israel systematically oppresses, kills and seizes the land of the Palestinian people.

“I pray that our brothers and sisters in Palestine especially in Gaza always be protected by Allah SWT and continue fighting for their homeland,” he said.

Advertisement

The Bera MP said the Western countries especially the United States must take responsibility for the atrocities committed by the Zionist apartheid regime due to their constant support of Israel.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a separate statement tonight, strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s attack on the Arab al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, which she described as a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

She also called on all Malaysians to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. — Bernama

Advertisement