KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The police have confirmed the arrest of a local man yesterday to facilitate investigations into the publishing of a book that containing an insulting image of the Malaysian coat of arms.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the man, 58, has been released after his remand period ended.

“The man, believed to be residing in Sydney, Australia was arrested when he was renewing his passport at the Kelana Jaya immigration office,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the case was being investigated by the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 8(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mohd Shuhaily reminded the public not to raise any speculation that could disrupt the investigation and to be aware of sensitive issues, especially those involving national security and the country’s sovereignty. — Bernama

Advertisement