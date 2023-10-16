KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — BlackBerry, Canada’s leading company that offers software and cyber security solution services, has expressed its intention to support the country’s economic growth through collaborations with Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was informed to him during a courtesy visit from the Canadian High Commissioner to Malaysia Wayne Robson, along with the president and chief executive officer of BlackBerry Cybersecurity, John Gianmatteo, this afternoon.

Also present were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) Chief Executive Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said in a post on Facebook tonight that Gianmatteo also informed that the company plans to open the first BlackBerry Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in the Asia Pacific region.

“I stated Malaysia’s stance to continue to open up opportunities and facilitate quality investments that foreign parties want to bring in.

“May the commitment and integrated efforts being carried out by the Unity Government in structuring the economy attract the interest of more foreign investors,” he said. — Bernama

