KOTA KINABALU, Oct 15 — The National Anaesthesia Day celebration was held at Hospital Queen Elizabeth here today, with a focus on pushing for “Green Anaesthesia”.

It is the first time the celebration – which is internationally held on October 16 every year to commemorate the first successful public demonstration of ether anaesthesia – was held in East Malaysia, offering visitors a platform to obtain information on the field of anaesthesia via their various booths at the hospital compound.

Speaking when launching the event, Ministry of Health (MoH) Medical Development Division director Datuk Dr Azman Yacob said this year’s celebration is themed “Green Anaesthesia — Now or Never”, which is in line with the global campaign towards sustainability and the government’s effort for more environmental friendly implementations.

“As part of our efforts to realise this, all government hospitals will now be utilising green and sustainable medical equipment and other related tools to reduce carbon dioxide emissions which can lead to global warming and other undesirable effects.

“This will be implemented at all government hospitals in phases to ensure medical practitioners are not only saving the lives of their patients but also to prevent negative environmental impacts,” he said.

Dr Azman said globally, healthcare is responsible for nearly five per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions and similar fractions of harmful air pollutants, citing a United Kingdom (UK) study which found that inhalational anaesthetic agents alone contributed nearly three per cent to their National Health Service (NHS).

He also cited a study done as early as 2009 which showed that 25 per cent of clinical waste in operating theatres was anaesthetic waste and out of that portion, 45 per cent was recyclable, and similarly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 per cent of the clinical waste was recyclable.

“The World Federation Society of Anaesthesiologists also addressed this issue by identifying achievable recommendations that clinicians around the globe can adopt to reduce the environmental impact of anaesthesia services without negatively impacting patient outcomes.

“Among the principles drawn were to minimise the environmental impact of the clinical practice, the use of environmentally friendly preferable medications and equipment, and to minimise the overuse or waste of medications, equipment, energy and water.

“Incorporating environmental sustainability principles within formal anaesthesia education, research and quality improvement programmes have also been recommended and it is very important for us to be aware of these opportunities to improve the sustainability of our practices.

“Leading the environmental sustainability activity within our healthcare organisations and collaborating with other industry stakeholders to improve environmental sustainability is another way to achieve the goal of sustainability and green anaesthesia,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Health Director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna pointed out the issue of global warming and environmental destruction has worsened this decade, and the medical and health sector, including in the field of anaesthesia and intensive care, is also involved in the production of waste and carbon footprint.

Dr Asits said anaesthesiologist should not forget about the impact on the environment from every choice they make when treating patients, and that they have a responsibility to be concerned about the impact of techniques, tools and medicines chosen in the environment.

“We must have a joint trust to ensure the sustainability of ecology and the well-being of the environment for the sake of the continuity of future generations.

“One of the efforts that can be practiced is an eco-friendly approach where the reduction of waste and greenhouse gasses helps to reduce the burden on the environment.

“Ensuring sustainability in our field as anaesthesia and intensive care practitioners is a demand that cannot be ignored at all.

“’Green Anaesthesia’ or environmentally friendly anaesthesia is not just a slogan, but a call to action. We must commit to reducing waste, conserving resources, and reducing our carbon footprint,” he said.

The text of his speech was delivered by State Health Department medical division assistant director Dr Shim Jyh Ye. — Borneo Post