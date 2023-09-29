KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended a Yasin recital, tahlil and special sermon in conjunction with the 90th Armed Forces Day at the Khalid Bin Al-Walid Mosque, here today.

His Majesty arrived at the mosque at 12.35pm and was greeted by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Also in attendance were Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abd Rahman Ayob, Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and senior MAF officers.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Yasin led by MAF Religious Corps (KAGAT) director-general Maj Gen Datuk Mohd Rashidi Bujai, who is also Khalid Al-Walid Mosque khatib who later delivered the Friday sermon entitled “Ibrah Tualang: Merealisasikan Kedaulatan Negara Tanggungjawab Bersama”.

The essence of the sermon was that every soldier is the bedrock for establishing a credible force to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah later performed Friday prayers with the congregation and MAF personnel present led by the imam of the mosque, KAGAT deputy director-general (Policy and Management) Brig Gen Mohd Hamzah Adam.

After Friday prayers was over, His Majesty spent some time mingling with the congregants before leaving at 2pm. — Bernama