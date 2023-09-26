MIRI, Sept 26 — The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) will help Singaporean low-cost airline Scoot on approval of landing in the state if it adds more flights to the state.

In stating this, minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin hoped that Scoot will increase the number of flights it offers to Sarawak in an effort to boost tourism and economic activity.

“My ministry will do our part to facilitate should Scoot fly more flights to Sarawak. We will assist with the approval of landing in Sarawak,” he told a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from the management team of Singapore Airlines & Scoot Airlines at Pullman Waterfront Miri yesterday.

The visiting delegation comprised Scoot chief commercial officer Calvin Chan, Singapore Airlines general manager (Malaysia) Yeo Kaijie, Singapore Airlines Commercial Sales manager (Malaysia) Joanne Tan, Singapore Airlines Key Account manager (East Malaysia) Wendy Chong, and Scoot Network Planning Section manager Vincent Chin.

Also present was MOTS aviation technical advisor Sio Yew Hua.

During the courtesy call, Lee said they discussed the possibility of increasing the number of flights to Sarawak.

“We are discussing the effort to increase the frequency of flights between Singapore, Kuching and Miri, most likely by the second quarter of next year.

“I’ve also put up a proposal for them to study the possibility of having a new route to Sibu,” he said.

The discussion, he added, also considered the perspective of tourism and the business sector. — Borneo Post Online