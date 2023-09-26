KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The use of the MySejahtera app to check in to premises may be long gone, but the government may be looking to repurpose it beyond its Covid-19 origins, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Finance II Steven Sim said the app is being considered as one of the mechanisms for handing out targeted subsidies to disadvantaged individuals without any “leakages,” he told Parliament in a Dewan Negara sitting yesterday.

The Bukit Mertajam MP was responding to Senator Datuk Arman Azha Abu Hanifah, who said the main issue faced by the nation is the “leaking” of subsidies to foreigners.

Arman Azha suggested the government used MySejahtera for disseminating subsidies as “around 90 per cent of society” used it.

Sim said a special team is currently hammering out the details regarding the mechanisms for implementing targeted subsidies, including apps like MySejahtera.

“I agree with the issue of leakages with respect to our subsidies, which is why the unity government has a political commitment not only in terms of planning but also implementing the first step.

“It’s not easy for a government to implement targeted subsidies because those who do not get them will be angry; even foreigners will make noise. However, the government has shown its first commitment, which is the implementation of targeted subsidies,” he added.

Sim also said the government will update every mechanism with the support of all parties to ensure the nation’s income can be enjoyed by all Malaysians, including those who need it.

The government’s targeted subsidies — expected to kick off with diesel and electricity first, with RON 95 petrol coming later — will be fully implemented next year, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

This will coincide with the launch of the Main Database System (PADU) that will allow the public to verify their socioeconomic status, Bernama reported. — SoyaCincau