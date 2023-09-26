KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Election Court today decided to nullify Terengganu PAS committee member Che Alias Hamid’s 15th general election (GE15) victory in the Kemaman parliamentary seat in Terengganu.

Lawyer Amin Othman, who represented petitioner Wan Mohamad Hisham Wan Abdul Hamid, confirmed that his client won the election petition which challenged Che Alias’s GE15 win.

“The Election Court has decided this morning that YB Che Alias’s election as the Kemaman Member of Parliament elected during GE15 is nullified and void,” Amin told Malay Mail when contacted.

According to Amin, the election judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis had accepted his client’s allegations that there had been bribery in several official events of the Terengganu state government through the distribution of i-Belia and i-Siswa aid funds to voters during the GE15 campaign period to garner votes for Che Alias.

Amin said the election court also ordered Che Alias to pay costs of RM30,000 to Wan Mohamad Hisham.

On January 3, Wan Mohamad Hisham had filed the election petition on behalf of Terengganu Umno to challenge the Kemaman GE15 election result.

In GE15 held on November 19 last year, Che Alias had won the Kemaman seat in a four-cornered fight with 65,714 votes, which gave him a 27,179 vote-majority over Barisan Nasional candidate and Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said. Ahmad was the candidate with the second-highest number of votes at 38,535.

